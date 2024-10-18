Everyone has a story, but taking that story and putting pen to paper to share it with he world isn't something everyone wants to do, particularly when it's time of darkness.

Stephanie Duncan Smith spent her career helping others write their books, but decided it was time to share her own story with the world with "Even After Everything: The Spiritual Practice of Knowing the Risks and Loving Anyway."

"Even After Everything" is a love letter to anyone who has opened their heart only to be hurt. Duncan Smith proposes that it’s not through grit or forced resilience that you will find a way forward, but through receiving the full spectrum of our lives, just as we receive the empathy of God-with-us in every moment.

Duncan Smith shares the story of how she lost her baby in her first pregnancy on Christmas, leading right into the time of the pandemic. After a year of grief, and giving birth to another child at the peak of mortality in their city, she became desperate for steadiness.

In "Even After Everything", Duncan Smith traverses the church’s circle of time and reorients herself and us in the sacred story told through Advent, Epiphany, Lent, Holy Week, and Ordinary Time. She reveals the sacred year—through its endless interplay of love, loss, risk, and resurrection—as a mirror to the human experience, an anchor for turbulent times, and a womb strong enough to encompass every human care.

"Even After Everything" is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok