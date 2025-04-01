European Royal Classical Ballet presents: "Swan Lake" at Jenison Center for the Arts

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The timeless beauty of "Swan Lake" is set to grace the stage of the Jenison Center for the Arts on April 2, bringing classical European ballet to West Michigan.

"Swan Lake" is renowned for its breathtaking choreography and Tchaikovsky's emotionally charged score. It's a cornerstone of classical ballet, and its enduring popularity stems from its compelling narrative and the sheer artistry of its execution. The story of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer, and Prince Siegfried's quest to break the curse, resonates with audiences of all ages. This production at the Jenison Center for the Arts offers a unique opportunity to witness the grandeur of European ballet, showcasing the elegance and precision that have made "Swan Lake" a beloved masterpiece.

We met some of the dancers this morning to get a sneak preview of the show. Tickets can be purchased here.

