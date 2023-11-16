Essentials for Holiday Entertaining recommended by MomHint

The gatherings will start soon when we get to spend the holidays at home with family and friends.

Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French from MomHint, shares some great holiday entertaining ideas to host the perfect get-together this holiday season.

Cook dairy-free with Country Crock

· Country Crock® Plant offers a variety of products that are 100% dairy-free and 100% delicious alternatives to dairy butter and dairy cream.

· Cooking with Country Crock® Plant guarantees that there will be something delicious for everyone at the table this holiday season. Made with plant-based ingredients, these products cook, bake, and whip like their dairy counterparts, and can be used in the same amounts as dairy butter and cream in cooking and baking recipes.

· Pull out all the stops this holiday season by using both Country Crock® Plant Butter and Plant Cream to whip up your favorite desserts like a delicious Dairy Free Apple Galette with Maple Plant Cream, Cranberry Orange Rolls, or a batch of homemade whipped cream to top your family's favorite treats.

Get your home ready and the perfect hostess gift with Scent Theory

· Bougie on a budget.

· Luxurious, yet affordable personal care products that dress up your bathroom counter.

· Premium Fragrances: Take a moment to get away – offering new and trending scents that instantly evoke memories or emotions.

· We want you to have a scent-cation every time you wash your hands.

· Transform your everyday routine into an everyday luxury.

· Great idea for hostess gifts

· Visit in-store at Walmart or Walmart.com

Decorate your tree with flair with The Jojo Fletcher Collection by DesignStyles

· JoJo Fletcher Woven Christmas Ornaments Set of 4 - This set of 4 Christmas ornaments are beautiful farmhouse Christmas decorations that you can hang from Xmas tree branches, doors, windows, and hooks, or display freestanding on mantels, fireplaces, shelves, and tables.

· Jojo Fletcher 8" Acrylic Nutcracker – This nutcracker features a stunning and elegant design that adds a touch of sophistication to your holiday decor.

· Jojo Fletcher Rope Baskets - These beautifully crafted rope baskets are durable and are available in a variety of sizes. Organize in fashion, whether it's your living room, bedroom, or beyond.

· Jojo Fletcher Woven Tree Collar and Rope Burlap lined Tree Collar - These decorative Christmas Tree Collars add a touch of rustic charm that is great for hiding artificial tree stands and sprucing up the look in a festive seasonal way.

The perfect fit for appetizers: Mary’s Gone Crackers

· Mary’s Gone Crackers is the industry leader in certified organic, gluten-free, Kosher, non-GMO crackers.

· From charcuterie boards to the perfect dip vehicle, Mary’s Gone Crackers fits a variety of dietary needs with its health-conscious ingredients and addictive flavors, making it the perfect snack to have on hand for holiday entertaining.

· Available at shop.marysgonecrackers.com

Hassle-free entertaining with WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE

· The makers of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE make enjoying delicious guacamole easy and hassle-free, especially when entertaining.

· Ready-made with real, hand-scooped Hass avocados, with no added preservatives,

· WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE is the perfect addition to any holiday spread, the perfect appetizer for dipping veggies or chips into or topping on mini tacos, toasts, and more!

· WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE is America’s No. 1 refrigerated guacamole.

· It is non-GMO, gluten-free, Kosher, and Big 8 allergen-free.

To find details on all of these great holiday entertaining ideas head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.