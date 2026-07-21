Entries open for KDL's teen graphic novel contest

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The Kent District Library's Write Michigan event series is back this summer with the teen graphic novel contest!

Open to teens ages 11 to 17 at the time of entry submission who are also residing in or attending school in Kent County, contestants are to create a comic book or graphic novel at a maximum length of eight pages including the cover page. Only one entry per person is allowed and must be the creative and original work of the author and illustrator.

The contest is open through August 31, with winners announced in October. A special award ceremony will take place Saturday, November 22 at the Cascade Township KDL Branch.

The first prize winner will receive a $100 Meijer gift card, and four runner ups will receive a $50 Meijer gift card. Visit this website link for additional rules and to submit your entry!

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