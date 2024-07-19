Entertainers join the summer program lineup at Kent District Library

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

When the kids or grandkids complain of boredom and guardians are frantically looking for something to keep them busy, just take them to the library! In addition to checking out a stack of books, Kent District Library will showcase a variety of entertainers this summer.

Amber Elder, Programming Specialist at KDL, brought juggler Nick Thomas to the Fox 17 Morning Mix Studio to showcase the type of performers coming to the library this year.

To get a complete schedule of Summer Programs at KDL, visit kdl.org/events.

