Enrollment for Cultivate's fall fine art classes now open

Posted at 11:20 AM, Aug 03, 2023
Making art in any form can not only get the creative juices flowing, but it can also be a fantastic form of expression. Enrollment for Cultivate's fall fine art classes has opened up, offering creative opportunities for children and adults.

Cultivate offers a variety of courses for all skill levels, these classes are designed to help explore and expand artistic horizons. Experienced instructors will teach lessons with all mediums using high-quality materials, taking art to the next level.

Classes are available for young artists (ages 3-6), elementary (ages 6-12), teens (ages 13-18), and adults (ages 16 and up).

Sign up for art classes at cultivategrandrapids.org.

