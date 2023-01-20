Enjoy this recipe for potato, leek, and pancetta soup by "MasterChef" contestant, Anne Hicks

January is soup month, but soup doesn't just have to be a meal reserved for the cold months of the year.

Kalamazoo native and former MasterChef contestant Anne Hicks stopped by the Morning Mix studio to share one of her favorite soup recipes to make, Potato, Leek, and Pancetta soup.

Ingredients

6 Potatoes Diced

4 Leeks quartered and chopped

4 Cups Chicken Stock

2 Cups Pancetta

2 Tablespoon Wurzpott Provence

1 Tablespoon Wurzpott Lemon Peppa

2 Cup Heavy cream

1/2 Lemon Juiced

Wurzpott Chili Threads to add flavor and heat

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions

In a dutch oven or large pot, cook pancetta over medium heat, rendering fat for approx 4 minutes then add the leeks. Cook until the leeks begin to soften (about 5 minutes). Add 1 Tablespoons Wurzpott Lemon Peppa cook a further 30 seconds. Add 2 Tablespoons of Wurzpott Provence. Add Juice of 1/2 Lemon. Add the potatoes and stir. Add chicken stock and increase the heat to medium-high and bring to a boil (Pic 4). Reduce the heat to medium, and let simmer until the potatoes are tender (about 10-15 mins). Either use a masher, an immersion blender, or a blender to roughly blend (you don’t want to puree it fully, chunks are good!) Stir in 2 Cups of heavy cream black pepper and salt to taste. Drizzle with EVOO and Wurzpott Chili Threads.

Discover all of Hick's Wurzpott Spices by visiting wurzpott.com. Also, follow Anne on Instagram.