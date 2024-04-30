Enjoy these cocktail recipes to celebrate Cinco De Mayo and the Kentucky Derby

Two special occasions are approaching: The Kentucky Derby and Cinco De Mayo. Such grand celebrations deserve a cocktail to go along with it!
Nate Blury from Drink GR joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share two cocktail recipes to celebrate these events.
Woodford Spire
Ingredients
- 1.5 oz. Woodford Reserve Bourbon®
- 2 oz. Lemonade
- 1 oz. Cranberry Juice
- Lemon Twist
Mocktail
- 1.5 oz. Unsweetened Tea
- 2 oz Lemonade
- 1 oz Cranberry Juice
Preparation
Build this drink in a tall glass with ice. Mix the ingredients in your glass with ice then stir. Garnish with a lemon wedge or twist.
Kentucky Derby Herradura Horseshoe Margarita Recipe
Ingredients
- 2 ounces Herradura Silver Tequila
- 1 ounce fresh lime juice
- 1/2 ounce agave nectar
- ice
Garnish
- Lime Wheel
- Margarita Salt with Lime Zest
Instructions
- Roll a glass in agave nectar and rim a glass with margarita salt.
- FiIl a cocktail shaker with ice.
- Pour the Herradura tequila, lime juice, and agave nectar into the shaker.
- Shake for 10 full seconds. This is where the magic happens and the ingredients dance.
- Strain over the prepared glass and garnish with a lime.
For more recipes and the latest happenings in West Michigan, join Drink GR on Facebook.