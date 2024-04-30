Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Enjoy these cocktail recipes to celebrate Cinco De Mayo and the Kentucky Derby

Posted at 12:59 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 12:59:32-04

Two special occasions are approaching: The Kentucky Derby and Cinco De Mayo. Such grand celebrations deserve a cocktail to go along with it!

Nate Blury from Drink GR joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share two cocktail recipes to celebrate these events.

Woodford Spire

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz. Woodford Reserve Bourbon®
  • 2 oz. Lemonade
  • 1 oz. Cranberry Juice
  • Lemon Twist

Mocktail

  • 1.5 oz. Unsweetened Tea
  • 2 oz Lemonade
  • 1 oz Cranberry Juice

Preparation

Build this drink in a tall glass with ice. Mix the ingredients in your glass with ice then stir. Garnish with a lemon wedge or twist.

Kentucky Derby Herradura Horseshoe Margarita Recipe

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces Herradura Silver Tequila
  • 1 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce agave nectar
  • ice

Garnish

  • Lime Wheel
  • Margarita Salt with Lime Zest

Instructions

  1. Roll a glass in agave nectar and rim a glass with margarita salt.
  2. FiIl a cocktail shaker with ice.
  3. Pour the Herradura tequila, lime juice, and agave nectar into the shaker.
  4. Shake for 10 full seconds. This is where the magic happens and the ingredients dance.
  5. Strain over the prepared glass and garnish with a lime.

For more recipes and the latest happenings in West Michigan, join Drink GR on Facebook.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book