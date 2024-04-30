Enjoy these cocktail recipes to celebrate Cinco De Mayo and the Kentucky Derby

Two special occasions are approaching: The Kentucky Derby and Cinco De Mayo. Such grand celebrations deserve a cocktail to go along with it!

Nate Blury from Drink GR joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share two cocktail recipes to celebrate these events.

Woodford Spire

Ingredients



1.5 oz. Woodford Reserve Bourbon®

2 oz. Lemonade

1 oz. Cranberry Juice

Lemon Twist

Mocktail



1.5 oz. Unsweetened Tea

2 oz Lemonade

1 oz Cranberry Juice

Preparation

Build this drink in a tall glass with ice. Mix the ingredients in your glass with ice then stir. Garnish with a lemon wedge or twist.

Kentucky Derby Herradura Horseshoe Margarita Recipe

Ingredients



2 ounces Herradura Silver Tequila

1 ounce fresh lime juice

1/2 ounce agave nectar

ice

Garnish



Lime Wheel

Margarita Salt with Lime Zest

Instructions



Roll a glass in agave nectar and rim a glass with margarita salt. FiIl a cocktail shaker with ice. Pour the Herradura tequila, lime juice, and agave nectar into the shaker. Shake for 10 full seconds. This is where the magic happens and the ingredients dance. Strain over the prepared glass and garnish with a lime.

