Enjoy refreshing cocktails this summer with recipes and events from Round Barn

There's a unique building in southwest Michigan home to some of the tastiest spirits around. Round Barn Winery is home to a turn-of-the-century Amish round barn, creating beer, wine, food, and fun events for those looking for a good time this summer.

Meagan Veldman from Round Barn joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about upcoming events at the winery, as well as show off new cocktail recipes to make with their newest release: Limoncello Cream.

Join Round Barn this spring for the following events:

May 11: Sangria Party

May 25: Our Tabor Hill Rose & Croquet

Round Barn Winery is located at 10983 Hills Rd., in Baroda.