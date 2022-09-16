Enjoy Prehispanic Mexican cuisine at a special monthly Chef's Dinner at MeXo

One of the biggest, and often the best, parts of a culture is the food. However many times in America, things evolve and some of those best parts are lost. There is one chef in Grand Rapids who is doing his best to preserve what is amazing about Mexican food, Chef Oscar from MeXo.

To showcase this part of Mexican culture, Chef Oscar hosts a monthly private dinner at MeXo called, the Prehispanic Mexican Cuisine Chef's Dinner. Guests are served a 5 Course meal, paired with a cocktail for each course. Depending on the specific culture being highlighted, there is also live music and dancing from the period.

This event takes place on the first Friday of every month at around 6 p.m.

Reserve your place for this event and learn more by visiting mexogr.com.

Also, keep up to date with their events by following them on Facebook and Instagram.