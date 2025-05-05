Enjoy new food options and support Simply Give at this year's Meijer LPGA Classic

The 11th annual Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give returns to Blythefield Country Club June 12 through 15. The previous ten tournaments rose $12 million to feed families through the Simply Give program and support local food pantries.

This year, a new hospitality experience, The Kraft Heinz Pavilion, will open between the 17th green and 18th hole. The Pavilion allows for unique food and beverage options, as well as optimal viewing of the course with tiered and lounge seating. The Pavilion will be open Thursday, June 12 through Sunday, June 15. Daily tickets for the Pavilion experience cost $40 for adults and $10 for children ages 5 and under.

J. Brewer's and Frederik's will return this year off the fourth fairway, offering different menu items every day, all-you-can-eat access to food and beverages, all featuring local restaurants, breweries, and food curated by Meijer chefs. J. Brewer's and Frederik's will open Friday, June 13 through Sunday, June 15. Daily tickets for J. Brewer's and Frederik's cost $85 for adults and $10 for children 5 and under.

General admission tickets to the Meijer LPGA Classic are $10 per day, while children 17 and under can attend for free with a ticketed adult. Active, retired, reserve, and veteran military personnel along with a plus-one are allowed free general admission for all four days of the tournament with proper identification.

For more information and to purchase tickets for this year's event, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com.

