Enjoy holiday shopping and festivities in Uptown Grand Rapids

Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, it's time to start thinking about the next major holiday: Christmas. Uptown Grand Rapids is filled with local shops and restaurants featuring amazing gifts for loved ones this holiday season.

Shoppers can find even more amazing deals and savings at nearly 400 different small businesses during Uptown's annual Shop Hop now through December 24. Uptown features countless independently owned eateries, bars, breweries, sweeteries, spas, service businesses and more.

Plus, on December 2, Uptown will be filled with special holiday festivities starting at 3 p.m. There'll be performances by the Grand Rapids Opera, Deos Ballet Company, Grand Rapids Girls Chorale, and many more, plus live art installations, ice sculpting, vendor pop-up shops, and more.

Find a complete schedule of events at uptowngr.com.

This segment is sponsored by Uptown Grand Rapids.