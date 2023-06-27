Enjoy free local jazz acts in downtown Grand Rapids all summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Asher Legacy Group is a Grand Rapids-based non-profit focused on expanding educational opportunies and mentoring for students of color. The organization, along with Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc., the city of Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Mobile GR are working together to put on a free jazz concert every Thursday through August 31.

This is an opportunity for the community to come together to enjoy great live music while supporting a good cause. There will also be vendors and food trucks.

For a full concert list, head to asherlegacygroup.org/upcoming-events.