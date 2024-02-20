Enjoy an evening of clean, sober fun at the Fresh Coast Sober Comedy Night

Fresh Coast Alliance exists to transform the lives of those affected by incarceration and addiction; to hope, learn, work, heal, and dream together. Laughter is also part of the healing process, which is why the organization is hosting the inaugural Fresh Coast Comedy Night.

Fresh Coast Sober Comedy Night will take place on Thursday, March 7 at The Event Center at Fricano Place in Muskegon.

Come enjoy an evening of clean, sober fun and listen to the comedy of Andy Beningo. Andy is a hilarious Michigan-based comic who has toured extensively in the U.S., Canada, and Europe and appeared on numerous radio and television shows.

There will be a cash bar for specialty mocktails and pop.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Purchase tickets or learn more at freshcoastalliance.org.