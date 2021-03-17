Enjoy a weekend of family fun at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

There's a long wait ahead before diving into the waters of Lake Michigan, so pack your bags and head to Soaring Eagle Waterpark to get your swimming fix, as well as other fun activities.

It's St. Patrick's Day-inspired food all weekend long from March 15-21. In the family restaurant at Soaring Eagle Waterpark, enjoy lunch and dinner specials ranging in everything from Reubens, Guinness braised beef short ribs to an adult beverage called The Tropical Leprechaun.

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day Weekend on March 19 and 20. There will be take-home crafts, a pot of gold scavenger hunt, and storytime with Nokomis.

Can't stay for the weekend? Need a quick trip to let the kids let loose? It's possible with the Field Trip Day Pass Special. Monday through Friday for just $12 per person, from 4-9 p.m. to splash around. Plus, for every Monday through Friday pass you snag from now through March 24, you'll be entered to win a PS5.

Rainforest Rumble is happening March 26 through April 11, where you can do everything from 3D Laser Crystal Imaging, baffling ball, pampering to-go bags, virtual reality, caricature drawings, balloon art, crafts, and more! For more details, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

Or if your child has a special birthday coming up, consider the many options at Soaring Eagle Waterpark. The gold, platinum, and diamond packages all boast everything from five hours in the waterpark to a whole spread of pizza and party decorations.

Just yards away is The Retreat, perfection for an extended stay or romantic getaway, too. The European design has clean lines, bright colors, kitchens, washers, and dryers, and more. Go to soaringeaglewaterpark.com and click on "Stay With Us" to find out more.

Ready for outdoor concerts this summer? Tickets are now on sale for the following concerts.

Just announced, Shinedown along with special guest Theory and West Michigan's own, Pop Evil, is taking the stage on August 6. Shinedown is multi-platiunum! Recent hits like "Get Up", "Monsters", and "Devil" bring their total to 14 number ones on Billboards Mainstream Rock Songs charts. This concert will not disappoint rock music lovers!

Don't forget country sensation Luke Bryan and special guest Morgan Evans on May 29. Followed by Megadeth and Lamb of God with special guests Trivium and in Flames on July 10.

Tickets are also on sale for Miranda Lambert with Lee Brice. Lambert is one of the most decorated artists in the history of country music and the recipient of 70 prestigious awards. To purchase tickets, go to etix.com, the Soaring Eagle Box Office or call 1.800.514.3849.