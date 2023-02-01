Enjoy a weekend away with your sweetie at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

No matter the season, Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is ready to welcome the whole family! They're centrally located and the perfect one-tank trip for that quick getaway.

It's all about cars on February 3 and 4 as the Michigan International Auto Show comes into town. Enjoy craft time at 4 p.m., a scavenger hunt at 5 p.m., and relax and enjoy the movie "Cars" later in the evening.

February 10-14, The Family Restaurant is serving up Valentine's specials from 5 p.m. to close. Enjoy BBQ Ribs for just $21, a 12-ounce New York strip steak for $28, and for just $9.50 sip on a Cupid's Cocktail. Make reservations by calling (989)-817-4806.

Space Weekend is on February 17 and 18. Crafts for everyone along with story time with Nokomis and then chill and watch the movie "Home."

Take a trip to Rio without leaving the state at Carnival Weekend on February 24 and 25. There will be fun crafts and activities during the whole weekend.

Add a little Irish to your day with the St. Patrick's Weekend specials on March 17 and 18. At the Family Restaurant, enjoy breakfast of Bailey's French Toast, lunch, and dinner specials, Reuben sandwiches, and a Guinness Shepard's pie as well as a specialty dinner cocktail. Reservations are recommended

The waterpark is always sunny and warm, so it’s the perfect place to be this month. A friendly reminder, if your school is canceled due to the weather, but you can still get out and about, treat the kids to a day at the water park for only $10 each. Kids 3 and under are free. Be sure to call (989)-817-4801 to check availability prior to arrival.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.