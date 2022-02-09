Enjoy a Valentine's Day weekend away at Soaring Eagle Properties

Show your family how much you love them for Valentine's Day Weekend on February 11 and 12. Enjoy a Valentine's Day craft, pin the lips on the frog, have story time with Nokomis, and watch two movies: "Beauty and the Beast" on Friday and "Tangled" on Saturday.

A fun Valentine's giveaway is happening now through February 14. Dine at The Family Restaurant at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and be entered to win one overnight stay, four waterpark passes, along with two concert tickets of your choice at the casino. The winner will be drawn on February 15.

Plus, get 50 percent off All Day Water Park Passes Monday through Thursday, now through February 24. To get this deal, call 989-817-4801 and mention "snow much fun."

Be sure to put this upcoming show at the casino on the calendar. On February 19, alternative rock lovers will want to snag tickets for Collective Soul with special guest, Everclear.

To get tickets to this show and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.