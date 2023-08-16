Watch Now
Enjoy a unique spin on breakfast foods during Brunch Bites at Grand Rapids Downtown Market

Posted at 12:22 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 12:22:24-04

Who doesn't love brunch? There are so many great opportunities in West Michigan to enjoy brunch with friends and family, and now the Grand Rapids Downtown Market is getting in on the fun with Brunch Bites.

Food vendors inside the Grand Rapids Downtown Market will be combining their offerings with traditional breakfast foods, creating croissants, quiches, crepes, frittatas, donuts, and beyond.

Brunch Bites will take place every Sunday in August, all day long, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Check out the complete menu by visiting downtownmarketgr.com.

