Enjoy a quick Memorial Day Weekend getaway at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Take some time to enjoy Beach Day Weekend on May 26 and 27. Craft time includes decorating your own sand bucket and summer goodie bag, making a paper plate scuba mask, and coloring. Craft time starts at 5 p.m. both nights in the lobby next to Nokomis.

Just added, Pizza Paradise is now available from Sunday through Thursday until June 22. Enjoy an overnight stay in a standard room with waterpark passes, one large pizza, and six breadsticks all included. Call 1-877-2EAGLE2 or visit soaringeaglewaterpark.com to reserve your stay.

If you're looking for a place to stay that allows for a little more room, consider The Retreat at Soaring Eagle. This space features European design influences and bold colors. It offers unlimited flexibility with one, two, and three-bedroom options. All suites feature a kitchen and living areas with refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and a private washer and dryer to make an extended stay at the treatment feel like home. Walk out the door, and you're in the middle of everything, plus the waterpark is adjacent to The Retreat, and the casino is less than two miles away.

Soaring Eagle Hideaway is now open for camping season. The RV Park has 67 sites with concrete pads, full hookups, and individual fire rings that are situated next to a 42-acre lake. Kayaks, canoes, and paddle boats are available and fishing is welcome.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.