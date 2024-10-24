Enjoy a not-so-spooky Halloween party at Gilda's Club's Halloween Noogiefest

Looking for a family-friendly Halloween event that is not about being scary, but about being fun? A not-so-spooky tradition that spans more than two decades is coming back to Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, The Halloween Noogiefest.

Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids will be transformed into a spooktacular spectacle on October 26 from 1-3:15 p.m.

Those attending can participate in ghoulish games, crafts, and enjoy creepy cuisine. There will be professional pumpkin carving demonstrations and raffle prizes. The party stations will close at 2:30 p.m. when Griffin’s performance begins.

Families are welcome to participate in spookily exciting activities and will be able to watch appearances by escape artist, magician, and comedian, Michael Griffin.

Attendees of Noogiefest are encouraged to wear costumes, but please note, that Gilda’s asks costumes not to include weapons or masks that fully cover the face or head.

Halloween Noogiefest is open to kids of all ages and their families.

More information is available at gildasclubgr.org/special-events/noogiefest/.

