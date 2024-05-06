Enjoy a night of reggae music at The Delta Project's Gratitude Concert on May 11

For young men who end up in the juvenile justice system, it can be hard to get out, change their story, and have the ability to follow their hopes and dreams. The Delta Project exists to help them break that cycle, and the organization has grown to include many positive programs for youth in West Michigan.

To help in their mission, The Delta Project is hosting The Gratitude Concert, a night of music and fun to help raise runs for their organization.

The Gratitude Concert promises to be a vibrant homage to the cultural roots of reggae and its power to inspire change. The concert will feature the legendary Mykal Rose, the lead singer of Black Uhuru from 1977 to 1985, who continues to carry the international torch of reggae music during his prolific solo career.

In addition to Rose, the hip hop sounds of Loftside Story (a Euro-K reunion band) and indie rock newcomer, ISOBEL, will perform with old school and new school sounds, weaving a tapestry of home grown talent and global legacy.

The Delta Project Gratitude Concert will take place at the Wealthy Theatre on May 11. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $35 in advance, and $40 at the door. Each ticket sold will contribute directly to The Delta Project.

Learn more and purchase tickets by visiting thedeltaproject.co.