Enjoy a night of family-friendly Halloween fun at Ada's Pumpkin Prowl

The Village of Ada loves to gather for a party, and they’re inviting the community to enjoy a night of Halloween fun at the third annual Pumpkin Prowl on October 25.

The event will feature live DJ music, pumpkin treats, photo ops, family-friendly activities, a dance performance by HMD, a costume contest at the amphitheater in Legacy Park, Grand Rapids Aerial performing in the Dixon lot, the local fire and sheriff departments, the return of the Spooky Tunnel, a Wizards Way Alley near Luna and more spooky surprises!

Costume Contest rules and registration can be found here.

Discover participating trick-or-treating businesses here.

