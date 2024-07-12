Enjoy a circus-style performance at the SILVA Sideshow on July 13

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind haven for revelry, play, and the extraordinary during the SILVA Sideshow, in collaboration with Valley Field, on July 13

Brace yourself for a mesmerizing fusion of music and spectacle, as talented artists from near and far ignite the night with unforgettable live performances. From soulful melodies to heart-pounding beats, the SILVA Sideshow promises an immersive experience.

July’s sideshow will have live musical performances by Esso Funkbeat from Chicago and Delie, circus-inspired performances, a silent disco, sword swallowing, aerial acts by Zeal Fitness, body marbling, hair funkification by Lilith’s Lair, juggling, photo ops, henna tattoo artists, stilt walking, battling tarot card & fortune telling , and more.

This is an adult-themed show, so it's recommended that attendees are 18 and older.

The show will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. at Sullivan Field, located at 650 Valley NW in Grand Rapids. It's lawn seating only, so bring a chair.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door.

Learn more at silvagr.com.

