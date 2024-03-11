Engaging and creative Easter activities for the kids by Amanda Mushro

The Easter Bunny is getting ready for his big day, and many people are preparing to host family and friends for the holiday.

For those looking for inspiration for activities like decorating eggs, making Easter baskets, and enjoying all the tasty treats, lifestyle and parenting expert Amanda Mushro shares engaging activities people can partake in this Easter.

Dyeing Hard-Boiled Eggs

Dyeing Easter eggs with whipped cream is exactly the same as dyeing Easter eggs with shaving cream except you’re swapping out the shaving cream for the whipped cream. It’s a safer alternative to using a non-food item to dye your hard boiled eggs, especially if you plan to eat them afterwards.

Mushro recommends using Président® Whipped Crème. This premium whipped cream has a long-lasting hold that helps to create this great marble effect. Plus, if you get it on your fingers, it tastes great!

Baking: Bunny Cupcakes and Pudding Cups

Dyeing eggs is a classic Easter activity, but if you’re looking for something a little different, try incorporating fun baking crafts to create those Easter memories.

Bunny Cupcakes turn any simple dessert into a fun craft. It’s simple, just grab your whipped cream, marshmallows and M&M’s.

Or, mix whipped cream and Oreo cookies to make a fun and tasty “dirt” in the bunny patch!

Non-candy Easter Basket Ideas

What are some fun non-candy ideas that won’t break the bank that you suggest filling Easter Baskets this year?



I Dig It! Dinos - Dino Egg from Thames & Kosmos

70 Piece Easter Egg Tube from Plus Plus

Discover more Easter ideas atQuestionableChoicesInParenting.com.