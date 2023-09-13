"Enemies in the Orchard" explores a true story taking place in MI during WWII

A new book from a Michigan author tells the tale of German prisoners of war working to harvest fruit in West Michigan during World War II, based on a true story.
Author Dana Vanderlugt joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share more about "Enemies in the Orchard," and what inspired her to write it.
Set against the backdrop of WWII, this achingly beautiful middle-grade novel in verse based on American history presents the dual perspectives of Claire, a Midwestern girl who longs to enter high school and become a nurse even as she worries for her soldier brother, and Karl, a German POW who's processing the war as he works on Claire's family farm. This poignant and moving story of an unlikely connection will stay with readers long after the final page.