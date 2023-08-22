End-of-summer beauty must-haves

Summer is almost over so it’s the perfect time to get beauty ready for the fall. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French, shares great beauty ideas to get you ready for the upcoming cooler months.

Secret Clinical Antiperspirant/Deodorant - $12.95 in 2.6oz

· The Secret Clinical Antiperspirant/Deodorant provides 72 hours of clinically proven sweat and odor protection.

· The Secret Clinical Antiperspirant/Deodorant has 3X the stress sweat protection versus the wetness protection required of an ordinary antiperspirant.

· Made with advanced odor fighters and pH balancing minerals for incredibly long-lasting protection.

· Available in Completely Clean, Clean Lavender, and Stress Response.

Philips One by Sonicare - Starting at $24.95 (Battery) or $39.95 (Rechargeable)

· Philips One by Sonicare power toothbrush features a bold design that will add a fun pop of color to your beauty and oral healthcare rituals.

· It’s the perfect tool to help keep your smile sparkling and healthy!

· Not to mention, it comes in eight unique colors and a compact travel case, so you can embrace your individuality and find confidence in your smile anywhere you go.

Amika: Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Mask - $42

· Drench your strands with this squalane and hyaluronic acid-infused moisture mask with a whipped texture clinically proven to leave hair hydrated for 5 straight days with 5x more hydration (after one use) and hair is 5x easier to comb

· Best for dry, coarse, low porosity hair types 2c-4c

Tarte Cosmetics- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Crème – $24 | Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush - $30

· The tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Creme is my favorite beauty product to throw in my purse while I'm on the go.

· Whether I'm taking a quick Labor Day Weekend getaway, prepping for a segment on-screen, or in need of some extra hydration on a beach day, this product does it all! I love how hydrating it is and the buildable color is transfer-proof for the perfect lip.

· I pair it with the Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush for a long-lasting, natural makeup look that looks good and is good for my skin.

To find details on these great end-of-summer beauty ideas, head to @momhint on Instagram.