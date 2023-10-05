Encounter the Arts returns to Grand Haven to honor art, music, theatre and dance

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The 2nd annual Encounter the Arts returns to Central Park Place in Grand Haven on Saturday, Oct. 7th from 2:00-5:00 pm. There will be numerous performances including dance, theatre, cardio drumming and live music. For younger guests, expect family-friendly workshops and craft areas. This event is free, run by volunteers and is an open house, so you can come and go as you please. This year, Central Park Place is partnering with the Loutit Library for the Manhattan Short Film Festival. Find a full schedule and more information on the website.