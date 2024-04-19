Empowering Youth Global Connection hosting Spring Market on May 11

A local non-profit called Empowering Youth Global Connection is helping make the world a little smaller. Operating in both West Michigan and Western Kenya, their goal is to uplift marginalized people, educate the public to encourage and embrace the differences between them and celebrate what makes everyone the same.

However, they can’t do all this without funds, which is why they’re hosting their annual Spring Market. The market will sell African Handicrafts, soaps, and Birdhouses all handmade either in Kenya or Michigan. In addition to the vendors' booths, EYGC will also have a silent auction going on at the same time.

The Spring Market will be held on May 11 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Fellowship Church in Holland, located at 2165 W. Lakewood Blvd.

EYGC stands out from other organizations because they listen and learn from the youth and their community first, then decide on and implement together how they support the youth in that community. For example, in Kenya, they need High School Scholarships, Early Childhood Education, and community centers. In West Michigan, their cultural appreciation classes and Diversity Library are requested and wanted.

Learn more about their mission and this event by visiting eygc.org.