Empowering Futures: Junior Achievement's Financial Literacy Programs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Junior Achievement is stepping up to ensure young people are financially prepared for the future. Their comprehensive financial literacy program is designed to give students the tools they need to make smart money decisions.

JA's Financial Literacy Programs are tailored to different age groups, making financial concepts easy to grasp. The goal is to build economic self-sufficiency, enabling students to achieve their financial dreams, bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-life situations.

Students learn how to budget, save, and manage debt, skills crucial for independent living. Learn more in our inverview with CEO Bill Coderre.

