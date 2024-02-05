Embrace winter with warm beverages from the Downtown Market Ice Bar this weekend

Embrace the cold Michigan weather, and warm up with an adult beverage, at the Downtown Market's Ice Barthis weekend.

Located outside the main entrance of the Downtown Market Grand Rapids, the bar will be carved out of a 12-foot block of ice. They'll be serving craft beer and seltzers, canned cocktails, hot cocoa, and more.

There will also be frosty yard games to play outside while sipping on a beverage.

The ice bar will be open on Friday, February 9 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, February 10 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.