Embrace the cold and head to downtown Grand Haven for Wine About Winter

With temperatures sticking in the teens and single digits for most of the week, winter is certainly giving people plenty to whine about. Sadly, that whining isn't going to change anything, which is why it's probably better to Wine About Winter in Grand Haven on January 19.

In addition to wine tastings at dozens of vendors, there will be shopping specials as well as some food at select shops to pair with the wine.

Vendors will be serving wine from 5 – 8 p.m. throughout Downtown and Centertown Grand Haven.

The cost of admission is $5 for a wine tasting glass, then $4 for each tasting ticket.

Get a complete vendor list and their offerings by checking out their Facebook event page.