Embellish Handbells presents: 'Tis the Season - Holiday Handbell Concert

There are plenty of bells around the holiday season: jingle bells, sleigh bells, silver bells, and of course, handbells! West Michigan's Embellish Handbells will be ringing in holiday classics at their upcoming holiday concert, "Tis The Season."

This year, the concert theme will be “Journey to Joy.” Dozens of musicians will gather to perform a variety of holiday songs to ring in the holiday season.

A small group of performers came in the Fox 17 Morning Mix studio to give us a sneak preview of what audiences can expect at the upcoming concert.

Performances will be held on December 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Mayflower Congregational Church in Grand Rapids, and December 21 at 3 p.m. at Rush Creek Bible Church in Byron Center.

For a complete concert schedule or to learn more, visit embellishhandbells.com.

