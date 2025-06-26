Embellish Handbells prepare for summer tour

Embellish Handbells are a local handbell ensemble in the greater Grand Rapids area that feature 18 ringers and over 200 bells and chimes. Since 1995, the group has held several performances in the region, but they have recently received the prestigious honor of performing at the National Handbell Seminar in Wichita, Kansas!

Being selected among one of eight top handbell ensembles globally, the group will tour from Grand Rapids to Wichita on their "There's No Place Like Home" tour this summer.

The tour kicks off in Grand Rapids on July 6, where a pasta dinner will accompany the performance. It will be at Calvin Church with dinner beginning at 6 P.M. and concert beginning at 7 P.M.

Dinner and concert tickets are $25, with VIP tickets and full table discounts available. Tickets are available for pre-order on the Ensemble's website.

Watch the video above to learn more about the tour and hear a snippet of Embellish Handbells' performance of "All Creatures of our God and King".

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok