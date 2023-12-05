Embellish Handbells invites you to join them for their annual Holiday Concert

There are so many different holiday concerts across West Michigan to help people get into the holiday spirit: choirs, orchestras, and the unique option of handbells. Embellish Handbells, West Michigan's premier handbell ensemble, invites the community to join them for a night of music and fun at their upcoming holiday concert.

This year’s concert will feature both Embellish and Campana performing songs in the theme of “Angels & Demons.” Guests will be listening to a variety of holiday classics, including "Sleigh Ride" and "Angels We Have Heard on High."

Embellish was founded in 1995 to be a professional-level group that promotes the art of handbell ringing by providing a high-quality musical experience for diverse audiences.

The concert will take place on December 12 at Mayflower Congregational Church at 7:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets in advance at EmbellishHandbells.com.