Ele's Place seeking volunteer facilitators

Ele's Place provides a safe space for children navigating grief, as well as building support and resources for teens and families to ensure that no child grieves alone.

Support for Ele's Place comes from compassionate, caring volunteers. The organization is currently seeking volunteer facilitators for their peer support programs each week. The peer support groups are the primary services provided by Ele's Place and organized by the child's school and/or developmental level. Group facilitators work in teams of three to four per group of ten to 12 children or teens.

Volunteers must commit to volunteering one evening, or four hours, per week for a minimum of one year. Adults 18 and older will be required to complete online learning modules, then attend a total of three training sessions: one in-person and two virtually. No previous experience is needed to volunteer.

Online trainings will take place from 5:30 to 9 P.M. on August 3 and 6, while the in-person training will take place August 8 at Ele's Place from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Karen Ketterer, Program Director at Ele’s Place - West Michigan, sat down with Todd to share more about the benefits of volunteering and how to get involved.

Ele's Place - West Michigan is located at 2000 Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Visit elesplace.org for more information, or contact evanderwaal@elesplace.org for more information about the August events.

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