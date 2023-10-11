Ele's Place is helping families like The Pratts work through grief from the loss of a loved one

Ele's Place is an organization dedicated to helping children work through their grief, and it's a mission that will never end. At any given time, Ele's Place is serving 100 children from ages 3 to 18 around West Michigan.

Phil Pratt, sought out Ele's Place when his late wife Bekcy, passed away. He, along with his daughters Eva and Ellie, went to Ele's Place to work through their grief thanks to the services and resources they offer.

People can support Ele's Place and help fund the programs they offer to families for free through fundraisers like Courage Comfort & Cocktails. While the event itself is sold out, people can still participate in the online auction.

Learn more at elesplace.org.