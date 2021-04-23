Ele's Place inviting you to virtual Healing Hearts Society Breakfast

When a family is struck with the loss of a child, Ele's Place programming is there to heal grieving hearts. The Ruddy family knows all too well with the loss of their 5 year-old son, Tommy. Hear their heartbreaking and inspiring story on April 27, 2021, at the virtual Healing Hearts Society Breakfast. They will serve as ambassadors.

You will hear the positive impact Ele’s Place West Michigan has made in their lives along with many others! There will be a question and answer portion, as well.

Programming is scheduled between 8:00-8:30Am followed by the Q & A.

Click here to register or call 616-301-1605.