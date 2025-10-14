Ele's Place: Courage, Comfort & Cocktails is Tonight!

When a child experiences the devastating loss of a parent, sibling, or loved one, there is a place where they can go to heal. Ele’s Place is there with the resources and dedicated support groups they need. Critically, these services are offered to every family completely free of charge and there's an easy way for you to help keep it that way. Your attendance at tonight's Courage, Comfort, and Cocktails event directly funds this mission, ensuring that no family in our community has to bear the cost of healing after heartbreak.

Courage, Comfort & Cocktails starts at 6 p.m. tonight at the historic Goei Center (818 Butterworth St. SW) in Grand Rapids. The evening begins with an unforgettable strolling comfort food experience prepared by talented local chefs, complemented by generous beer, wine, and cocktail tastings. As you mingle and enjoy the culinary delights, you can browse and bid on a spectacular array of unique silent auction items. The program transitions at 7:45 PM with an inspiring "Fund the Mission" story and a high-energy LIVE auction, providing a moving look at the incredible impact Ele's Place has on grieving families.

This is a unique one-of-a-kind fundraising experience you will not want to miss—combining great food and drinks with a powerful opportunity to support children’s grief support in West Michigan.

To purchase tickets, register, or view the silent auction items, you can find all the information here: Courage, Comfort & Cocktails 2025.

Learn more about Ele's Place by visiting elesplace.org or calling 616-301-1605 EXT. 5100.