El Informador hosting Backpack Giveaway to help kids get supplies for school

Parents are expected to spend nearly $900 per child on back-to-school shopping this year. That type of cost is jaw-dropping, and out of reach for many families.

However, there are resources in West Michigan to make sure everyone is ready for their first day of school El Informador is helping students receive the supplies they need for a successful school year at their 11th annual Backpack Giveaway.

The eleventh annual El Informador Backpack Giveaway will take place on August 19, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Wyoming High School, 1350 Prairie Parkway SW in Wyoming with family-friendly activities. Doors open at 10 a.m.

Last year more than 3,000 families came out for family fun and to collect about 6,000 backpacks. The event is free with entertainment and other surprises to bring the community together to celebrate education during one of the last weeks of summer.

In order to receive supplies, parents must bring their children to the event.

For more event information, or if any organization would like to sponsor the event, call 616-264-2708, or visit elinformadorusa.com.