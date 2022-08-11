El Informador giving out free school supplies during 10th annual Back to School Celebration

For the tenth year, El Informador will be handing out free backpacks and school supplies to any child in need in West Michigan during their Back to School Celebration.

The goal is to give kids K-12 backpacks, school supplies, food, games, and any other gifts to help them achieve their academic potential. The event will also have other giveaways and games for the whole family.

El Informador’s Backpack and Back to School Celebration will take place on August 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The drive will take place at City High Middle School, 1720 Plainfield Ave NW.

For more information, visit elinformadorusa.com.