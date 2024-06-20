EGLE partners with Goodwill to reduce plastic waste in landfills

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Goodwill Industries of West Michigan is partnering with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) for a first-of-its-kind campaign to eliminate millions of pounds of plastic from landfills.

Recycling in Michigan is now at a new all-time high, on pace to reach a 30 percent recycling rate by 2029. To continue this positive trend, EGLE teaches people what people should and should not recycle through their award-winning "Know it Before You Throw It" education campaign.

For the plastics that can't be recycled, or can find new life in a new home, people are encouraged to donate them to a local Goodwill. Items that can't be reused or resold are given to manufacturers like NextCycle Michigan to create products that aid in stormwater drainage infrastructure.

Made with 100 percent recycled plastics, these manufactured “planks” or “noodles” consist of high-strength, exceptionally porous plastic that can filter and direct the flow of water. They are used in road and trail projects, retaining walls, hydroponic farms, solar fields, green roofs, and other applications.

Learn more about this campaign and how to recycle plastic by visiting recyclingraccoons.org.

