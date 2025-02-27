Eco Smart Home Pros Brings Latest Technology to West Michigan Home & Garden Show

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Looking to upgrade your home with smart technology and eco-friendly solutions? Then head over to DeVos Place this weekend for the West Michigan Home & Garden Show and visit the Eco Smart Home Pros booth!

This Muskegon-based company specializes in creating customized smart home and office spaces that are both functional and sustainable. They offer a wide range of services, from home automation and energy management to audio/video installations and security systems. Whether you want to automate your lighting, optimize your energy usage, or enhance your home entertainment experience, Eco Smart Home Pros has the expertise to help. They also provide commercial technology solutions for businesses looking to upgrade their spaces.

The West Michigan Home & Garden Show runs from February 27th to March 2nd and features 13 gardens, 5 seminar stages, and over 300 local businesses. It's the perfect opportunity to explore the latest trends in home and garden design and connect with experts like Eco Smart Home Pros.

