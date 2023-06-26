Ebels General Store: great service at low prices for more than a century

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Chris Ebels opened Ebels General Store in 1920 in downtown Falmouth, Michigan. Since the original store, there have been 5 major renovations to make room for more retail space and to start new business ventures. In 2021, a brand-new Ebels General Store was opened in uptown Reed City, Mi.

Ebels has been in the family now for 6 generations, starting with groceries, hardware and implements. When Dawn and Mark Ebels took over, they started to offer butchering and meat processing, and eventually smoked meats. The demand led them to create Little Town Jerky in 1994. They also started catering. Since then, the operation has grown, and now has a full butchering facility approved and inspected by the USDA. Besides a great meat department, the store also offers a full line of groceries, produce, frozen foods, and dairy.

Ebels Clothing Department is downstairs at the Falmouth location, along with The Bridge Coffee Shop. You can find boutique clothing, gifts, home décor, candles, jewelry and more. The Reed City store also has clothing and a coffee shop. Both stores offer men, women, and children clothing including outerwear and boots. Customers can shop brands like Columbia, Bogs, Merrill, Carhartt, Under Armor, Chaco, Tribal, Stormy Kromer and Red Wing, just to name a few.

And if you need an even better excuse to get up to Ebels General Store, they are having their anniversary sales coming up soon. In Reed City, it's July 1 from 11-2 p-m and in Falmouth, it's Saturday, July 8th from 11-2. There will be free pulled pork lunch, giveaways and the lowest prices of the year!

To learn more, visit ebelsgeneralstore.com.