Eating in season is better for you and it IS possible in January

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Finding fresh, local produce in the summertime is easy, but things get a little more complicated during our cold winter months. Thankfully, Grace Derocha, Diabetes Educator, Registered Dietician and National Spokesperson with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has some suggestions - brussels sprouts and horseradish! Check out the recipe below.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Mushrooms, and Beef with Horseradish Cream Sauce

Ingredients

Brussels sprouts, halved (or quartered if very large)

White mushrooms, halved

Leftover braised beef, cubed

Pistachios

Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

For the Horseradish Cream Sauce:

Ingredients

1/4 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons creamy, prepared horseradish

2 tablespoons whole milk

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon finely minced shallot or red onion

1 tablespoon finely minced fresh chives

1 garlic clove, finely minced

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Amounts aren’t really needed in this recipe, make as much or as little as you want. One pound of Brussels sprouts will generally feed about four people. Add as much mushrooms and beef, as you like.

To make the Horseradish Cream Sauce: add all of the ingredients to a medium-sized bowl and mix with a spoon. Taste and properly season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Preheat the oven to 400°F. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the halved brussel sprouts with 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Roast for about 10-15 minutes, flipping once. You want a nice golden brown color to appear on the brussels. When they are nearly done and have nice color, add the mushrooms and beef to the pan and roast for a few more minutes until they are heated through and the mushrooms begin to shrink in size. Remove from pan. Place onto a serving dish and top with the horseradish cream sauce immediately (so it can warm slightly) and hazelnuts. Enjoy!