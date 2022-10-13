Eat, shop, and be merry at 2nd annual Chow-Down Centertown

Merchants and Makers Market is hosting a special market in partnership with Chow-Down Centertown to bring another fun fall event to Grand Haven on Saturday, October 15.

Chow-Down Centertown is returning for its second year and promises food, music, and incredible products from local merchants and makers.

There will be 14 food trucks all over Centertown, located around the intersection of 7th and Washington in Grand Haven.

Merchants and Makers will be set up on the street, with 7th Street will be closed from Washington to Elliot.

Live music will also be performed with Van Mason, Elijah Russ, Benji Stone (DOPE), and Nathan Walton (organized by Jon of Guitar Haven) on three stages.

The event is free to attend and will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit merchantsandmakers.com.