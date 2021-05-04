Watch
Easy homemade recipes to cook for mom this Mother's Day

Surprise mom with a delicious meal for Mother's Day with these Family Fare recipes
Posted at 11:07 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 11:07:39-04

Since many missed out on Mother's Day celebrations last year, spoil mom this year with a big feast!

Family Fare shares meal ideas mom will love, plus some gift ideas that can be picked up while grabbing ingredients for these recipes.

Salad

  • Romaine Lettuce
  • 2 parts olive oil
  • 2 parts lemon juice
  • 1 part herbs of choice
  • Pepper to taste
  • Parmesan cheese

Spaghetti Sauce

  • Tomato sauce
  • Tomato paste
  • Diced tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • Oregano to taste

Add all ingredients to a pot. Mix together and let cook for 2 1/2 hours. Once cooked and thickened, pour over pasta.

Find similar recipes and more at shopfamilyfare.com.

