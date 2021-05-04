Easy homemade recipes to cook for mom this Mother's Day

Since many missed out on Mother's Day celebrations last year, spoil mom this year with a big feast!
Family Fare shares meal ideas mom will love, plus some gift ideas that can be picked up while grabbing ingredients for these recipes.
Salad
- Romaine Lettuce
- 2 parts olive oil
- 2 parts lemon juice
- 1 part herbs of choice
- Pepper to taste
- Parmesan cheese
Spaghetti Sauce
- Tomato sauce
- Tomato paste
- Diced tomatoes
- 1/2 cup sugar
- Oregano to taste
Add all ingredients to a pot. Mix together and let cook for 2 1/2 hours. Once cooked and thickened, pour over pasta.
