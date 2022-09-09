Eastown Streetfair is "Back on the Bricks" this weekend after two-year hiatus

For nearly 50 years the Neighborhood of Eastown has celebrated its heritage and history with a celebration on the streets. This year is no different as this weekend will showcase all the makers, artisans, musicians, food, and more at the 49th annual Eastown Streetfair.

On Saturday, September 10 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wealthy Street, Ethel Street, and the HUB Lot will be filled with over 100 vendor booths and non-profit organizations, food booths, and entertainment.

This year’s entertainment line-up includes Asamu Johnson & the Association of the Blues, Big Timmy & the Heavy Chevys (7 piece Ska), Lynn and the Moonshine Runners (bluegrass), Low Phase (texture Indie Pop), Cole Hanson (folk/songwriter), A B N E R (punk power trio), PotatoeBabies, One Way Ticket (young alternative rock), and more!

Additionally, a Beer Tent is featuring Short’s Brewing Company, Starcut Ciders, and more.

This event is free and open to the public.

More information is available at eastown.org.