Eastown Streetfair celebrates 50th year on September 16

The Eastown community is celebrating 50 years of working together to keep their neighborhoods safe and vibrant, and their big annual street fair is taking place on Saturday, September 16.

From 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wealthy Street and the HUB Lot will be taken over by music, food, local vendors, and more.

The Eastown Community is invited to spend the day perusing over 100 vendor booths and non-profit organizations, food booths, and a fantastic entertainment line-up performing on the main stage at Wealthy and Giddings. Additionally, there is a Beer Tent featuring Short’s Brewing Company, Starcut Ciders, and more.

The music line-up includes Selkie (Irish/World Music), Low Phase (Alternative Rock), Valentiger (Pop Punk), Potatoe Babies, Asamu Johnson (Blues and Funk), Jes Kramer (Indie Synth Pop), Big Timmy & the Heavy Chevys (Ska), Cabildo (Latin Ska Punk), and Hip Hops 50th Anniversary set.

Vendors will be on the street from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the music line-up going past 9 p.m.

See a complete vendor list and music performance lineup at eastown.org.