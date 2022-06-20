The Eastown Bizzare Bazaar is coming this weekend! From 9 to 5 on Saturday, June 25 you can enjoy this free event that features the eclectic and funky artisans from the area as well as craft beer and live entertainment. Pamela Goderski joined us on the Mix to share more.
Eastown Bizarre Bazaar brings eclectic fun this weekend
Come shop nearly 60 vendors and enjoy food and music
Posted at 11:10 AM, Jun 20, 2022
