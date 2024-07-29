Easterseals MORC explains how parents can help support their student athletes' mental health

Olympic fans won't soon forget the 2020 games and Simone Biles as we learned what the "twisties" meant, and how the focus of mental health in athletics was sharpened. But people don't have to be an Olympic athlete to face amazing amounts of pressure.

Whether preparing for the Olympics, staying fit during the off-season, or gearing up for soccer tryouts, the weight of expectations, fear of failure, and intense training regimens can quickly manifest into anxiety, depression, and burnout.

Easterseals MORC is dedicated to supporting mental health across all ages and recognizes the unique pressures young athletes face. Here are a few ways parents can help navigate these challenges:



Open Communication Focus on Enjoyment Balanced Lifestyle Professional Support

